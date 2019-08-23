Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: New Arsenal Attack Can Match Liverpool's Front Three

Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said he believes the arrival of club-record-signing Nicolas Pepe means the Gunners' front three can now match Liverpool's attack ahead of Saturday's trip to Anfield.

Unai Emery's side travel to Merseyside on Saturday as joint-Premier League leaders alongside the Reds—they are the only two teams to have won both of their top-flight games thus far. However, Arsenal have lost by a margin of four goals in each of their last two visits to face Liverpool.

Pepe joined Arsenal from Lille for €80 million (£72 million) in August, and Aubameyang told Sky Sports' Oliver Yew how he is looking forward to the 24-year-old joining him and Alexandre Lacazette in the forward line:

"It is going to be crazy—everybody is excited. I am looking forward to it.

"As we've seen from last season, Liverpool play with three up front, and they play very well. Why not us? I think we can do it.

"It will be a tough game against them. They are great players. They always try to go forward and try to get goals and assist each other. They are one of the best trios in the world.

"I see a lot of similarities. Pepe and me, we are quick players like (Sadio) Mane and (Mohamed) Salah, while Laca is a player who can keep the ball and is really good with his feet like (Roberto) Firmino. So yes, we can say we are close enough."

Pepe came on for second-half substitute appearances in games against Newcastle United and Burnley, and he impressed in 45 minutes against the Clarets in Week 2.

Emery spoke at a press conference on Thursday and hinted the trip to Anfield could see Pepe start in Arsenal colours for the first time, via Hayters TV:

There are some distinctions between the two front-three setups. Salah and Mane are natural wingers who have refined their finishing ability, whereas Aubameyang is a striker who is often moved wide to accommodate Lacazette. It's unclear if that shift can work to the same effect against the elite teams.

Retired forwards Karen Carney and Clinton Morrison each praised the new-look Arsenal attack on BBC 5 Live Sport:

Salah (22 goals), Mane (22) and Firmino (12) scored 56 Premier League goals between them last season, a little less than two-thirds of Liverpool's total (89 goals).

Aubameyang (22 goals), Lacazette (13) and Pepe (22 Ligue 1 goals) produced a total of 57 combined league goals last season. Much will depend on whether Pepe can translate that strike rate to England, but the signs are there to suggest they can compete with Liverpool.

Former Borussia Dortmund ace Aubameyang also complimented Pepe individually and explained one particular advantage he has going for him entering the Arsenal attack:

"Hopefully, yes. I think we can do it.

"First of all, he speaks French, so it will be easy for him to settle in and play with us. He only started training with us a few weeks ago, but it's good to have him with us. He's started well.

"Last season he was amazing. He'll bring us speed and excellent finishing, and that's good for us."

Journalist James Benge also raised expectations for the Gunners front three, via Love Sport Radio:

Emery needs more than just a talented attack if his team are to beat the defending European champions away from home Saturday, with Liverpool having upgraded more than just their forward line in recent years.