Dwayne Haskins, Derrius Guice Help Redskins Top Falcons in Preseason Clash

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 23, 2019

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice (29) runs against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Mike Stewart/Associated Press

Washington is hoping rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins and second-year running back Derrius Guice can combine to lead the team's offense for years to come. On Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons, fans got a glimpse of both players' potential. 

Both played a big part in the team's 19-7 victory over Atlanta. Guice played well with the starters, rushing 11 times for 44 yards while adding one catch for another four yards. Haskins didn't start the game, with Case Keenum getting the nod, but showed flashes himself with the second unit, finishing 7-of-13 for 74 yards in the second half. 

Haskins likely didn't catch up to Keenum in the quarterback competition, however, as the veteran finished 9-of-14 for 101 yards while leading Washington to a pair of field goals. He did lose a fumble, however.

                         

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

