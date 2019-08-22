Ray Rice to Speak to Alabama Football Players About Title IX, How to Treat Women

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 22, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2014, file photo, Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice sits on the sideline in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Baltimore. Unsigned for two years since the release of the horrific video of him punching his then-fiancee, Rice says his second chance has come through a choice to speak out against domestic violence. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Ray Rice will speak to the Alabama Crimson Tide's players about Title IX and the treatment of women, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN. 

"He's obviously going to talk about how to treat the opposite sex," head coach Nick Saban told Scarborough.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

