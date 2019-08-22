Ray Rice to Speak to Alabama Football Players About Title IX, How to Treat Women

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Ray Rice will speak to the Alabama Crimson Tide's players about Title IX and the treatment of women, according to Alex Scarborough of ESPN.

"He's obviously going to talk about how to treat the opposite sex," head coach Nick Saban told Scarborough.

