Vincent Kompany Relieved of Matchday Coaching Role After Poor Anderlecht Start

Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany will no longer coach the team during matches after the club got off to a nightmare start under his tenure.

Per Goal, first-team coach Simon Davies will take charge of the squad on matchdays, and he said it's important the former Manchester City star can focus on being the best player possible:

"As players and staff we're trying to find which players suit the system better than some. There's always going to be change, especially at the start.

"We're trying a new project here. It's not going to happen overnight. This is a playing style that's new to the football club.

"We need some stability and one of those things that's going to change straight away is Vinny is going to be captain from the next game. He's going to lead the team and really concentrate on being a player on matchday.

"This is one of the things that we're going to try. We work so well as a staff during the week. Vinny and the club have a vision and we all work to it as staff. But it's important he's a player on match day.

"If Vinny can be the best player in the league, which he is, and lead on the field and I can take the responsibility in terms of other things, how we play, if we need to change shape during the game – I will take that responsibility with the staff on the side."

Kompany has not been relieved from his role as player-manager, per Kristof Terreur:

The 33-year-old left City to return to Belgium at the end of last season, hoping to revitalise his boyhood club. Anderlecht are Belgium's most successful side but finished in sixth place during last year's play-offs, losing out on a European ticket.

He has tried to implement the vision of City manager Pep Guardiola but has found little success:

After two consecutive scoreless draws, Anderlecht suffered a heavy defeat in their fourth match of the season away to Kortrijk:

Les Mauves have a difficult stretch of matches coming up, with fixtures against defending champions Genk, rivals Standard and Club Brugge and Antwerp, the biggest risers during last year's play-offs.

Anderlecht have a young squad with several of Belgium's top prospects, including Yari Verschaeren, Sieben Dewaele and Elias Cobbaut. They also added international stars Samir Nasri and Nacer Chadli in the summer, but the many changes have made it difficult to implement Kompany's vision.

Kompany spent part of his youth in the Anderlecht academy and made his senior debut for the club at age 17. He won two domestic titles before embarking on an international career that led him to City via Hamburg. At the Etihad Stadium, he won four Premier League titles and the domestic treble in his final season with the Sky Blues.