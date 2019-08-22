Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Liverpool Agree to New Contract

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Liverpool have confirmed midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has extended his stay with the club by signing a new long-term contract at Anfield.

The Reds announced the news via their official website on Thursday, with Oxlade-Chamberlain's new deal understood to run until 2023. A statement from the player read:

"I'm really, really excited - it's been in the pipeline for a little while, so it's nice to finally get it done and just extend my time here, which I am really looking forward to.

"I feel like I missed out on a year, which I obviously did, so it's really exciting for me to be able to sign. It's something that I feel is an opportunity to give that year back and make up for lost time – and hopefully put in some good performances to make amends for not being around last year."

The Athletic's James Pearce wrote the extension is believed to be until 2023, affirming the club's commitment to his development despite experiencing injury troubles thus far on Merseyside:

The 26-year-old joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017 and had an encouraging first season working under manager Jurgen Klopp, scoring five times in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain damaged multiple ligaments in his right knee during a UEFA Champions League meeting against AS Roma in April 2018. He went on to miss nearly the entire 2018-19 campaign, save for 19 minutes of action across his side's last three league games of the season.

Liverpool writer James Carroll provided more comment from "The Ox," who elaborated on his affection for the city and personal desire to remain with the defending champions of Europe:

Klopp already looks motivated to get more from the player now that he's fit. Oxlade-Chamberlain was an unused substitute in Liverpool's Premier League-opening win over Norwich City but played 89 minutes of Saturday's 2-1 win at former club Southampton.

Pearce was complimentary of the player, whom he said looked a natural in the middle of the park as he continues to gain more minutes as a central option for the Reds:

Oxlade-Chamberlain is the latest first-team star to extend his terms after the club has tied down several key players over the past year and more.

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino each have contracts that run until 2023, as do midfielders Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Naby Keita.

Defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez each have deals due to expire in 2024, as well as star goalkeeper Alisson.

Goal's Neil Jones recently paid tribute to England international Oxlade-Chamberlain for his work in returning football's pinnacle and earning Klopp's faith:

The new agreement means Liverpool promise to have Oxlade-Chamberlain at Anfield for his prime years, with Klopp hoping the best is still to come from the fit-again midfielder.