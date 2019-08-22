Conor McGregor Punch Victim Caught on Video Calls UFC Star 'A Bully with Money'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The man who was punched by Conor McGregor at a bar has opened up about his encounter with the UFC star.

"Look-it, I can take a punch," he said in an interview with the Irish Daily Star (h/t TMZ Sports). "He is a bit of a bully, a bully with money ... I'm glad people saw the video. I don't like him."

TMZ noted the man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, refused a shot of McGregor's Proper 12 whiskey at a pub in South Dublin before he was punched.

The punch was caught on video, which TMZ shared:

"I am sitting on the bar stool just having a quiet pint with my friend then all of a sudden because I refuse his drink I get a punch," the man said. "You don't need that in life."

Police in Ireland are still investigating.

McGregor has been out of the Octagon for some time. His last fight came in October, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov via a fourth-round submission.