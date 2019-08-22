Roman Reigns' WWE 2K20 Tower Matches and Video Trailer Revealed

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

WWE 2K announced Thursday that cover Superstar Roman Reigns will be the subject of the returning 2K Towers mode in WWE 2K20.

In 2K Towers: Roman's Reign, gamers will be tasked with reliving The Big Dog's career by playing out 16 of his biggest matches. WWE 2K released a full listing of the matches included in the 2K Towers mode:

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins vs. Team Hell No

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan

Roman Reigns vs. Big Show

Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt

Roman Reigns vs. Sheamus

Roman Reigns vs. Triple H

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles

Roman Reigns vs. Rusev

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena

Roman Reigns vs. The Miz

Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

A video featuring Reigns discussing his rivalry with Brock Lesnar and highlights of 2K Towers: Roman's Reign was released as well:

Prior to each match in the tower, players can watch Reigns speaking about the match and the circumstances that led up to it in never-before-seen interviews.

Reigns' match against Lesnar for the Universal Championship at last year's SummerSlam is one of the featured bouts in the tower, but it isn't the finale.

The final listed match is Reigns' clash with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35, shortly after he returned from a hiatus to receive treatment for leukemia.

Gamers will have an opportunity to relive that match and 15 more of the most memorable contests in Reigns' career when WWE 2K20 is officially released Oct. 22.



