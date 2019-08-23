Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid host Real Valladolid in Week 2 of La Liga on Saturday, when both teams will seek to build on opening-day victories.

Los Blancos waltzed away from Celta Vigo as deserved 3-1 victors in their first fixture of the new season, while Valladolid beat 10-man Real Betis 2-1 away from home thanks to an 89th-minute Oscar Plano winner.

Real head into Week 2 as joint-league leaders alongside Sevilla, but a rousing victory over Los Pucelanos could see them clinch an outright advantage.

Club legend Ronaldo will also return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu as Valladolid owner, having bought a 51 per cent share of the club in September 2018.

Date: Saturday, August 24

Time: 6 p.m. BST/1 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect (U.S.), fuboTV (U.S.)

TV Info: beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)



Odds

Real Madrid: 2-9

Draw: 11-2

Real Valladolid: 12-1

Via Oddschecker.com.

Preview

Eden Hazard missed Real's league opener away to Celta and will remain sidelined for the home curtain-raiser due to injury, per Nicolas Florez Parra of Marca.

Luka Modric is suspended following his red card in Week 1 despite Real's appeal, per AS. Saturday's hosts had hoped the Croatia international's tame-looking foul would be cleared, although sportswriter Euan McTear noted his challenge appeared to meet the criteria for a dismissal:

Modric's absence threatens to disrupt the flow of Zinedine Zidane's midfield, although the three goals at Celta suggest their attack is functioning smoothly.

Following a summer of transfer speculation, Gareth Bale started at Celta and assisted Karim Benzema's opening strike, and the Wales international is firmly in contention to retain his place in the XI.

Zidane told reporters after the game that Bale is staying in Madrid, and AFP's Tom Allnutt highlighted the winger's own desire to remain at the club:

Valladolid could also witness the competitive Madrid debut of Ferland Mendy. The left-back returned to training on Wednesday following injury and is in the reckoning to play on Saturday, per Agustin Martin of AS.

The underdogs left it late to seal their Week 1 victory on Sunday, when Betis crumbled in the final phases having seen goalkeeper Joel Robles sent off in the eighth minute, via the official La Liga YouTube channel.

Manager Sergio Gonzalez's side were somewhat fortunate to scrape the three points despite their one-man advantage. Nevertheless, they make their way to the Bernabeu on level footing with Los Blancos after one game.

Zidane's side will hope their first competitive home fixture of the 2019-20 campaign gives their fans something to cheer, while summer signing Hazard waits to make his La Liga debut.