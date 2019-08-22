Report: CM Punk's Agent Contacted Fox About Hosting Gig for WWE Show on FS1

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

An agency that represents both WWE and former WWE Superstar CM Punk reportedly reached out to Fox recently to inquire about Punk being a co-host on a WWE-themed studio show for FS1.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Marc Middleton), Creative Artists Agency contacted Fox, but there have been "zero negotiations" between the two sides.

If Punk were to land the hosting job, he would reportedly be working directly with Fox rather than WWE.

The 40-year-old Punk has had no involvement with WWE since leaving the company abruptly in 2014. After departing, Punk blasted WWE on The Art of Wrestling podcast with Colt Cabana.

Punk was especially critical of the medical care he received in WWE, which led to WWE doctor Chris Amann suing him for slander. Punk ultimately won the case.

Meltzer noted that being part of the WWE studio show on Fox was an idea brought up by Punk's agent rather than something Punk sought out. He also reported that sources in WWE have said there is "nothing to the speculation."

Since leaving WWE, Punk has been focused on MMA with next to no involvement in professional wrestling. He competed in and lost a pair of fights for UFC and is a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships.

While Punk has given no indication that he plans to return to wrestling, there has been a great deal of speculation that he could resurface in All Elite Wrestling.

The Aug. 31 All Out pay-per-view is being held just outside Punk's hometown of Chicago. Also, Punk is set to appear at the Starrcast professional wrestling convention in Chicago the same weekend for autographs and photo ops.

Although Starrcast is technically independent from AEW, the two entities have held their events in lockstep.

It was announced prior to WrestleMania in April that WWE would begin airing a weekly studio show on FS1 in conjunction with SmackDown's debut on Fox in October.

Specifics regarding the show have yet to be announced aside from the fact that it will air on Tuesday nights beginning in the fall, but Meltzer reported that WWE commentator Renee Young is expected to serve as the host.

