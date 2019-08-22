Fantasy Alert: Jay Glazer Says Cooper Kupp's Test Scores Are Better Post-Injury

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Despite tearing his ACL in November, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is reportedly more explosive than ever just nine months later.

Jay Glazer of The Athletic wrote: "I think he's always grinded so hard and he's always pushed himself so much, his body finally got a chance to rest. With that rest, he was able to respond in a way where he's faster. All his test scores, coming out of his breaks, agility, quickness, every test timed better than it was before he tore his ACL. It's incredible."

While Kupp has not yet appeared in a preseason game, all signs point toward him being in the starting lineup alongside fellow wideouts Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods when the Rams open their regular-season slate against the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 8.

Prior to going down, Kupp was on pace to put up huge numbers. Through eight games, the 26-year-old registered 40 receptions for 566 yards and six touchdowns. Had he played the entire season, he would have obliterated the 62/869/5 stat line he delivered as a rookie third-round pick out of Eastern Washington.

Last season, L.A.'s offense was explosive enough to accommodate three starter-worthy receivers from a fantasy perspective. Woods led the team with 86 receptions for 1,219 yards and six touchdowns, while Cooks added 80 grabs for 1,204 yards and five scores.

Quarterback Jared Goff finished with a career-high 4,688 yards and 32 touchdowns, and there is reason to believe his numbers could be even better in 2019.

Since running back Todd Gurley has some question marks surrounding his knee after missing the final two games of the 2018 regular season and struggling during the playoffs, Goff may be tasked with throwing the ball more this season.

Even if the passing volume remains largely unchanged, Kupp is undoubtedly worth owning in fantasy since his status as L.A.'s top slot receiver makes him Goff's security blanket. Goff also seems to favor targeting him over both Woods and Cooks in the red zone.

Kupp's draft-day price is currently modest because he's coming off a serious injury (ranked 52nd in Yahoo PPR leagues), but if Glazer's report is accurate, his is definitely worth taking as a WR2 or WR3 who has the potential to put up low-end WR1 numbers.