PSG Fined for Fans' 'Offensive' Neymar Banner vs. Nimes

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have been fined after their supporters displayed banners protesting at Neymar during their 3-0 win over Nimes earlier in August.

Per AS, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) Disciplinary Committee issued a €2,000 sanction against the Ligue 1 giants for the banners and for a flare being set off by PSG ultras.

In a statement, the cause of the fine was explained: "Behaviour of the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain: use of pyrotechnic devices and deployment of an offensive banner."

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson noted the flare would lead to a fine at the time:

PSG fans also told Neymar, who sat out the match as he continues to recover from injury, to leave the club:

Johnson shared another banner displayed by the ultras:

Per AS' Andres Onrubia, it translated to: "Being hit by a prostitute doesn't only happen during a comeback, do you remember?"

The banner was likely in reference to video that emerged earlier in the summer.

The video purportedly showed Najila Trindade—who accused Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel room on May 15—hitting the forward during an argument:

Brazilian police dropped the case against the 27-year-old on July 30 due to insufficient evidence, and a judge accepted that recommendation earlier this month.

The banner also referred to Neymar's role in the "remontada," Barcelona's incredible 6-1 last-16 win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League in 2017. After Barca had lost the first leg 4-0, he scored twice and assisted Sergi Roberto's last-gasp winner in the second leg to send the Catalan giants through.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona, along with a move to Real Madrid, throughout the summer.