PSG Fined for Fans' 'Offensive' Neymar Banner vs. Nimes

PSG Fined for Fans' 'Offensive' Neymar Banner vs. NimesAugust 22, 2019
Paris Saint-Germain have been fined after their supporters displayed banners protesting at Neymar during their 3-0 win over Nimes earlier in August.
Per AS, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) Disciplinary Committee issued a €2,000 sanction against the Ligue 1 giants for the banners and for a flare being set off by PSG ultras.
In a statement, the cause of the fine was explained: "Behaviour of the supporters of Paris Saint-Germain: use of pyrotechnic devices and deployment of an offensive banner."
ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson noted the flare would lead to a fine at the time:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
Start the season as you mean to go on (getting fined) 🔥 #PSGNO https://t.co/Ffs8jcw4vX
PSG fans also told Neymar, who sat out the match as he continues to recover from injury, to leave the club:
Johnson shared another banner displayed by the ultras:
Jonathan Johnson @Jon_LeGossip
PSG’s ultras really unleashing on Neymar. #PSGNO https://t.co/Ny7Df1mtZc
Per AS' Andres Onrubia, it translated to: "Being hit by a prostitute doesn't only happen during a comeback, do you remember?"
The banner was likely in reference to video that emerged earlier in the summer.
The video purportedly showed Najila Trindade—who accused Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel room on May 15—hitting the forward during an argument:
Record TV @recordtvoficial
EXCLUSIVO! Assista ao vídeo da suposta briga entre Neymar e modelo que o acusou de agressão e estupro #JornalismoRecord #JornalismoVerdade https://t.co/0K7N4mZe2X
Brazilian police dropped the case against the 27-year-old on July 30 due to insufficient evidence, and a judge accepted that recommendation earlier this month.
The banner also referred to Neymar's role in the "remontada," Barcelona's incredible 6-1 last-16 win over PSG in the UEFA Champions League in 2017. After Barca had lost the first leg 4-0, he scored twice and assisted Sergi Roberto's last-gasp winner in the second leg to send the Catalan giants through.
Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona, along with a move to Real Madrid, throughout the summer.
Man Utd Must Pay Alexis $44M to Join Inter