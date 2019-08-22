Mesut Ozil Offers Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson Advice: 'Believe in Yourself'

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has offered advice to team-mates Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson following their recent breakthrough into the club's first team, saying it's vital they have faith in their ability.

Willock and Nelson have started both of the Gunners' matches in the Premier League this season, helping Unai Emery's team get their campaign off to an excellent start with two wins from two games.

Speaking about the pair to Arsenal Player, Ozil offered some wisdom about how to deal with the step up from youth to senior football:

"I just want to say that the most important thing is to believe in yourself. Of course you have some days when it doesn't go so well, but you have to believe in yourself, keep working and the most important thing is to have fun.

"If you don't have fun, if you are losing and you make mistakes you will be disappointed. But don't listen to anyone, you know how good you are, believe in yourself and have fun."

The playmaker said he was "nervous" when he first broke into the team during his time at Schalke, and he felt daunted by some of the senior players alongside him.

Ozil has missed the first two games of the season, but he has been back in training ahead of the trip to Liverpool on Saturday:

Although there has been much excitement at the Emirates Stadium following the summer acquisitions of Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, the 2019-20 campaign could see manager Unai Emery bring along some youngsters too.

Willock has been especially impressive in the first two games. Against Newcastle United in Week 1 he had freedom to burst forward and was lively in the final third, while on Saturday against Burnley he operated in a deeper position, freeing up space for Ceballos to influence the contest.

Ed Aarons of the Guardian praised the influence of the 20-year-old:

Journalist Layth Yousif assessed the development of Willock on his birthday recently:

After spending the previous term on loan at Hoffenheim, Nelson is back at Arsenal and trying to force his way into first-team contention. As of yet, he's been unable to thrive as much as Willock and was withdrawn at half time against Burnley.

Per Mark Mann-Bryans of the Press Association, with Ceballos, Willock and Nelson all jostling for attacking positions, there may not be room for Ozil:

The former Real Madrid star fell down the pecking order at Arsenal last season.

On Saturday, it would be a boost for the manager to have Ozil in the squad again, with Arsenal seeking to put an end to a torrid recent run of results at Anfield. However, there are no guarantees the 30-year-old will get back in the side, especially with Willock and Nelson showing promise at senior level.