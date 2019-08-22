Tigers Beat Astros as Biggest Underdogs to Win MLB Game in 15 Years

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Detroit Tigers pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2019 MLB season Wednesday night and shocked the betting markets in the process.

Facing Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros, the Tigers entered the game as +435 underdogs ($100 bet wins $435) at Caesars Sportsbook. When Detroit pulled out the 2-1 victory, it became the largest MLB upset in the last 15 years, according to ESPN.

The Astros also set a record as -560 to win ($560 bet wins $100), making them the largest favorites in at least 15 years.

At least one bettor made a huge mistake gambling on Houston to pull out the win against the team with the worst record in the majors:

This upset breaks the record set only two weeks ago when the Baltimore Orioles also beat Verlander and the Astros as +420 underdogs.

Verlander pitched well in Thursday's game, allowing just two hits and two runs in nine innings while striking out 11. However, you might want to avoid betting on his team going forward when the odds seem too good to miss.