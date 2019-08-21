NFL Rumors: Cardinals, Michael Crabtree 'Closing In' on Contract

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly "closing in" on a deal with receiver Michael Crabtree, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Depth is a problem at the position for Arizona after the team released Kevin White on Wednesday. Rookie Hakeem Butler could also head to injured reserve after suffering an avulsion fracture in his hand, per Rapoport.

Crabtree reportedly visited the Cardinals a few weeks ago without agreeing to a deal, but there is much more need this time around.

There are several quality options on the roster with Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and rookie Andy Isabella, but there are still openings for other players to make the roster and have a real impact in the offense.

Crabtree has that ability as a 10-year NFL veteran who has topped 600 receiving yards in nine of those seasons.

He is coming off a down year with the Baltimore Ravens, finishing with 54 catches for 607 receiving yards and three touchdowns. These are all the lowest full-season marks since his rookie season in 2009.

Of course, he was averaging 4.6 catches and 52.4 yards per game with Joe Flacco at quarterback and just 1.9 catches and 19.3 yards per game with the run-heavy Lamar Jackson starting under center.

Kyler Murray is another mobile quarterback, but he is expected to be a much better passer than the Ravens youngster, giving Crabtree the opportunity for a bounce-back year.