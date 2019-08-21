WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 21

1 of 5

On the heels of a successful championship defense against Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Toronto, NXT champion Adam Cole led Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong to the squared circle to kick off the evening's broadcast.

Strong announced his intentions to challenge Velveteen Dream for the North American championship, Fish and O'Reilly argued that The Street Profits retained their titles at TakeOver by pinning the illegal competitor and Cole was braggadocios in his recap of his successful title defense.

"You know what's right for NXT? The Undisputed Era draped in gold!" Cole exclaimed.

The faction stood triumphantly and made its way up the ramp but was stopped in its tracks by Jordan Myles, who had his guaranteed contract from winning the Breakout Tournament in is hands.

A defensive Cole promised to break Myles if he stupidly challenged him.

Cole implored Myles not to make a career mistake by challenging him, then vowed to make Myles' career and undisputed failure.

Myles extended his contract to Cole, then dropped it as the champion reached out to receive it, a sign of disrespect that left the titleholder speechless.

Grade

A

Analysis

Things accomplished by this opening promo: Strong implies feud with Dream is not over, tag title rematch is potentially set up, Cole builds heat as insufferable champion and Myles cashes in title opportunity.

Any segment that can achieve that in the span of 10 minutes, without overstaying its welcome or wasting minutes, is a successful one.

NXT achieves that much more consistently than the main roster, where much time is wasted without really accomplishing anything of note.

Kudos to the creative team behind this one, who set up weeks worth of television in one seemingly innocent interview segment.