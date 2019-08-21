Look: Trae Young Defends Devin Booker's Take on Double-Teaming in Pickup Games

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Is all fair in love and basketball, or is double-teaming in pickup games bush league?

The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is no fan of the tactic:

The latest to weigh in on the debate is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who came down on Booker's side Wednesday:

Here is where things get sticky, because, of course, Young and Booker are wrong. Doubling isn't something that typically happens in runs between accountants, bloggers, etc...mostly because defense is optional in these cases to begin with.

But these are high-level professional basketball players who are, by Booker's own words, "working on their game." If Booker is cooking his man during the season, he's going to see a double-team in the corner and needs to work on kicking it back out. This is a high-level run between NBA guys, not a chance to get your highlights off for the Gram.

The dismissiveness with which Joakim Noah reacted to Booker in the video above told the entire story. Booker's reaction may indicate a little bit of frustration with constantly being doubled as part of a woebegone Suns team.

Doubling in pickup may not be done in typical instances, but Booker has to recognize he's not in a typical environment.

Just so long as we all agree that zone in pickup is a level of cowardice that should result in basketball banishment, we're all good.