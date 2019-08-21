Look: Trae Young Defends Devin Booker's Take on Double-Teaming in Pickup Games

Look: Trae Young Defends Devin Booker's Take on Double-Teaming in Pickup GamesAugust 21, 2019
Is all fair in love and basketball, or is double-teaming in pickup games bush league?
The Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker is no fan of the tactic:
House of Highlights @HoHighlights
“Hey bro we not doubling in open gym. I get that s--t all season. Come on man. Let’s work on our game.” - Devin Booker at an open run. 🗣🗣🗣 (via @swishcultures_) https://t.co/8hgKFLo4ak
The latest to weigh in on the debate is Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who came down on Booker's side Wednesday:
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
DBook speaking facts... There should be NO Double Teaming in pick up💯 When you trying to work on your game, and work on the moves and things you do individually in pick up... it’s annoying getting double teamed in that type of setting🤦🏽♂️ Just Sayin.. #OnlyAFewUnderstand 🤣🤣
Here is where things get sticky, because, of course, Young and Booker are wrong. Doubling isn't something that typically happens in runs between accountants, bloggers, etc...mostly because defense is optional in these cases to begin with.
But these are high-level professional basketball players who are, by Booker's own words, "working on their game." If Booker is cooking his man during the season, he's going to see a double-team in the corner and needs to work on kicking it back out. This is a high-level run between NBA guys, not a chance to get your highlights off for the Gram.
The dismissiveness with which Joakim Noah reacted to Booker in the video above told the entire story. Booker's reaction may indicate a little bit of frustration with constantly being doubled as part of a woebegone Suns team.
Doubling in pickup may not be done in typical instances, but Booker has to recognize he's not in a typical environment.
Just so long as we all agree that zone in pickup is a level of cowardice that should result in basketball banishment, we're all good.
