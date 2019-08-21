Romelu Lukaku Slams Manchester United: 'They Consider Us Dumb, but We Are Not'

Suhaimi Abdullah/International Champions Cup/Getty Images

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku has hit out at the way he was treated by former club Manchester United and said the Red Devils "consider us dumb, but we are not."

The Belgian told the LightHarted Podcast (h/t Football Italia) that he "didn't feel protected" by the club and spoke about about his disappointment at seeing reports about his future in the press:

"If you're happy, you find a way, it doesn't matter if you're on the bench or starting. But nobody told me that was the situation, so I thought for two-three weeks to analyse, see all this **** coming out in the media. Who leaks it? Not me. Not my agent. I see it on my phone come out of nowhere

"I told them it's not good for me to be at a place where I'm not wanted. We're not stupid. They consider us dumb, but we are not dumb, we know who is doing leaks and stuff. I told them, you can't be working like this, it’s better for me to go now."

Lukaku sealed a move to Serie A side Inter Milan in August on a five-year deal after just two seasons at Manchester United:

The striker racked up an impressive 27 goals in all competitions in his debut season at Manchester United but managed just 15 in 45 appearances in his second campaign.

Lukaku also slipped behind 21-year-old Marcus Rashford in the pecking order. The England international seems more suited to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's style of play than Lukaku.

Despite the goals drying up for Lukaku at Manchester United, he continued to find the back of the net on international duty for Belgium:

Sky Sports Statto highlighted Lukaku's goalscoring rate for club and country:

Lukaku also came in for criticism during his time at Manchester United. He was told to delete a social media post revealing training statistics in response to his claims he was lazy during pre-season, according to James Ducker at the Daily Telegraph.

The 26-year-old also took to social media to respond to claims he is overweight, as shown by journalist Kristof Terreur:

Lukaku will now be hoping he can nail down a place at Inter Milan and enjoy a prolific season with Antonio Conte's side. The team finished in fourth place in Serie A last season but much will be expected from new manager Conte after a summer of investment.