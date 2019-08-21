Alexis Sanchez Is 'Still a Great Player,' Says Robin van Persie

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez is "still a great player" and needs to find his "true happiness," according to former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.

The Dutch star told BT Sport that the Chile international remains a class act despite enduring a torrid time at Old Trafford since his move from Arsenal in January 2018.

"I don't know if it's the pressure. Pressure is something you can't see or touch but he has to manage that in his head. But he is still the same great player.

“He has it all: he's fast, he can assist, he can dribble, and he can score. There is just a lot of negativity around him from fans and people who have opinions on social media. Maybe it's all become a little too much for him. He just needs to block it out, find his true happiness and just enjoy football."

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Sanchez arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation as one of the Premier League's most dangerous attacking players but has managed just five goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

Speaking on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football, former Manchester United captain Gary Neville described Sanchez as an "absolute disaster" and said the Red Devils need to "get him out the club."

The 30-year-old has been linked with a summer move to Inter Milan. The Serie A side are hoping to bring him in on loan but Manchester United may have to pay some of his £400,000 a week wages, according to Simon Stone at BBC Sport.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told Sky Sports (h/t Football Italia) that "some clubs have shown an interest" in Sanchez and "there is a chance" he could leave before the close of the window.

Sanchez has previous experience of playing in Serie A. He spent five years at Udinese before moving to Barcelona in 2011.

Manager Antonio Conte is keen to land Sanchez, according to Stone:

A move away from Old Trafford looks the best option for both parties. The Chilean has been unable to reproduce his best form at Manchester United and may relish a fresh start in a different league.