XFL Officially Announces Team Names, Unveils Logos for League's 2020 Season

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

The XFL officially announced team names and unveiled its logos Wednesday ahead of the league's expected inaugural season in 2020.

Here's the complete list of nicknames after the cities were selected in December:

1. Dallas Renegades

2. D.C. Defenders

3. Houston Roughnecks

4. Los Angeles Wildcats

5. New York Guardians

6. Seattle Dragons

7. St. Louis BattleHawks

8. Tampa Bay Vipers

Vince McMahon is making his second attempt to build a successful professional football league after the original XFL lasted a single season in 2001.

The new XFL is less based on gimmicks and more focused on a fast, simple product that can become a developmental proving ground for NFL hopefuls while still filling the void left by college football and the NFL in late winter and early spring.

McMahon, who's best known as the chairman of WWE, is also taking more of a backseat role in the lead-up to the league's revival. He's allowed Commissioner Oliver Luck, a former NFL quarterback and NCAA executive, to handle most of the front-facing duties.

"Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football," McMahon said in a June 2018 statement. "His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL."

Meanwhile, the XFL kicked off its recruitment last week by signing quarterback Landry Jones, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, to its first player contract.

"We're excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback," Luck said. "He's an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL."

The XFL is scheduled to hold its player draft in October, with head coaches selecting quarterbacks first before filling out the rest of their rosters. Further details will be released at a later date.

Play is set to begin Feb. 8, 2020—one week after Super Bowl LIV concludes the NFL season.