XFL Officially Announces Team Names, Unveils Logos for League's 2020 Season

XFL Officially Announces Team Names, Unveils Logos for League's 2020 SeasonAugust 21, 2019
The XFL officially announced team names and unveiled its logos Wednesday ahead of the league's expected inaugural season in 2020.
Here's the complete list of nicknames after the cities were selected in December:
#XFL logos just released. DC Defenders shield is kinda dope https://t.co/Rs2O7CyNY7
1. Dallas Renegades
Deep in the heart of Texas beats a different kind of pulse. A swagger that can’t be denied. This is hell on wheels, between hash marks. Raising hell February 2020: The Dallas Renegades. #XFLTeams https://t.co/7QTx0dseYb
2. D.C. Defenders
One quest. One purpose. One resolve. Seeking glory through grit. Victory through valor. Taking their stand February 2020: The DC Defenders. #XFLTeams https://t.co/7Qzrd4hZM9
3. Houston Roughnecks
Mercenaries in the muck. Brawlers in blackened dirt. The scratching, grinding, never-bending few. Going to work for you February 2020: The Houston Roughnecks. #XFLTeams https://t.co/vDeSCA3SPs
4. Los Angeles Wildcats
This is prime time meets primal instinct. This is showtime with a snarl. This is our time to roar. Unleashed February 2020: The Los Angeles Wildcats. #XFLTeams https://t.co/XLZVH0UD2T
5. New York Guardians
Watchdogs over the metropolis. They are the first line of defense, and there is no need for a second. On duty February 2020: The New York Guardians. #XFLTeams https://t.co/7AwCU3IV9a
6. Seattle Dragons
Relentless, ruthless, ravenous. Not of mythology, but of muscle and might. Breathing fire February 2020: The Seattle Dragons. #XFLTeams https://t.co/odx2YFnlwa
7. St. Louis BattleHawks
Winged warriors. Preparing for flight. Preparing to fight. Their mission: create chaos. Their mandate: win at all costs. Cleared to engage February 2020: The St. Louis BattleHawks. #XFLTeams https://t.co/wGocLm80Tx
8. Tampa Bay Vipers
Hunters by instinct. Cold-blooded by nature. Luring all who challenge them into the jaws of defeat. Ready to strike February 2020: The Tampa Bay Vipers. #XFLTeams https://t.co/ziN4DDx47Q
Vince McMahon is making his second attempt to build a successful professional football league after the original XFL lasted a single season in 2001.
The new XFL is less based on gimmicks and more focused on a fast, simple product that can become a developmental proving ground for NFL hopefuls while still filling the void left by college football and the NFL in late winter and early spring.
McMahon, who's best known as the chairman of WWE, is also taking more of a backseat role in the lead-up to the league's revival. He's allowed Commissioner Oliver Luck, a former NFL quarterback and NCAA executive, to handle most of the front-facing duties.
"Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football," McMahon said in a June 2018 statement. "His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the XFL."
Meanwhile, the XFL kicked off its recruitment last week by signing quarterback Landry Jones, a former member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders, to its first player contract.
"We're excited to welcome Landry to the XFL as our first player and first quarterback," Luck said. "He's an accomplished athlete with outstanding college credentials and pro experience, and his heart and desire to play football epitomizes the type of individual we want in the XFL."
The XFL is scheduled to hold its player draft in October, with head coaches selecting quarterbacks first before filling out the rest of their rosters. Further details will be released at a later date.
Play is set to begin Feb. 8, 2020—one week after Super Bowl LIV concludes the NFL season.
