PSG Reportedly Reject Barcelona Offer Worth €190M for Neymar

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly turned down a loan-to-buy offer from Barcelona for Neymar.

According to ESPN FC's Julien Laurens, sources said Barca offered the French club €40 million upfront to take the Brazilian on loan for the season, and they would have been obliged to make his return to the Camp Nou permanent next year for €150 million.

A different source suggested the offer rejected by PSG was for a two-year loan—with the option to make it permanent next year or in 2021—worth €170 million.

PSG are said to be willing to let Neymar leave this summer, but, as Goal's Robin Bairner relayed, they believe he will remain at the Parc des Princes for the time being:

The Ligue 1 outfit signed the Brazilian from Barca for a world-record €222 million in 2017. Understandably, according to Laurens, they want to recoup as much as possible if he leaves and at least €200 million.

He has returned plenty of goals and assists during his time with the club:

However, per Transfermarkt, injuries have caused him to miss 48 matches in two seasons in the French capital.

With that in mind, it's similarly understandable Barcelona might feel his value isn't quite as high as it was when he moved.

Along with Barcelona, Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for Neymar this summer.

However, per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, both clubs have found it difficult to offer up players in exchange:

Paying in cash could be tricky for either club, too.

Real have already splashed out on the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic this summer and have been unable to cash in on Gareth Bale.

Meanwhile, Barca have brought in Antoine Griezmann, with Philippe Coutinho heading to Bayern Munich on loan. It's said a bid for Neymar might have to be paid in annual instalments, which would not suit PSG.

Despite the player's hope of moving on and the club's willingness to part with him, any exit from the Parc des Princes was always to going to be difficult given the resources required to fund it.

As such, it would not come as a surprise if Neymar remains with PSG this season.