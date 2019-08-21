Cristiano Ronaldo Questions Transfer Fees: 'Any Player Can Go for €100M'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

TURIN, ITALY - MAY 19: Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus in action during the Serie A match between Juventus and Atalanta BC on May 19, 2019 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)
Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo has said he doesn't agree with the current escalation in transfer fees as "any player can go for €100 million, even without showing anything." 

The Portuguese superstar broke new ground in 2009 when Real Madrid paid £80 million to sign him from Manchester United, smashing the world record transfer fee.

At the time, it was an astonishing fee, but when he was then sold to Juventus for £99.2 million last summer, it was not even half the world-record £200 million Paris Saint-Germain paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

Ronaldo's compatriot, 19-year-old Joao Felix, became one of the world's most expensive players earlier this summer when Atletico Madrid paid €126 million (£113 million) to sign him from Benfica:

The Juventus star clearly believes Felix was worth the money, but he has questioned how the current market operates, per TV1 (h/t Marca): 

"It's difficult to make calculations in modern football. [Clubs] gamble a lot on potential and the football industry is different. Leaving the case of Joao Felix to the side, any player can go for 100 million, even without showing anything. There is more money in football. A centre-back and a goalkeeper can go for 70 or €80 million. I don't agree [with it], but it's the world that we live in and you have to respect it."

Ronaldo, 34, will begin his second campaign as a Juve player on Saturday when the Serie A champions visit Parma.

It will be the Old Lady's first competitive fixture under new manager Maurizio Sarri, although the former Chelsea boss may be absent after being diagnosed with pneumonia:

Juve have won the last eight Serie A titles and go into the 2019-20 season as strong favourites to make it nine in a row.

Perhaps more significantly, though, they will be aiming to win the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 1996.

Ronaldo is a five-time winner of the famous trophy and will be crucial to Juventus' prospects in the competition in the new campaign.

Sarri's squad has also been boosted this summer by the £67.8 million purchase of 20-year-old Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, as well as midfielders Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers. 

