Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett Fantasy Outlook After Josh Gordon Injury

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots got a boost to the receiving corps when Josh Gordon was activated in Week 1 of the 2019 season, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the wideout has been ruled out for his team's Monday Night Football game at the New York Jets.



Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Gordon suffered a left knee injury against the New York Giants on Oct. 10 and was forced to leave the game. Rapoport said the injury is not believed to be serious.

Gordon is no stranger to missed time, as he hasn't played a full 16-game season since his rookie year in 2012. He only played 17 total games from 2015-18 due to suspensions under the league's substance-abuse policy.

Anything he provides is a bonus, both on the field and in fantasy football, so all teams should be prepared with other options.

The Patriots certainly have other options in the passing game, notably the always reliable Julian Edelman. He has been getting consistent work near the line of scrimmage all year with 38 catches for 449 receiving yards and two touchdowns, but he could see even more targets with limited alternatives on the roster.

If fantasy players are looking for a new addition, Phillip Dorsett is the one to keep an eye on going forward.

The 26-year-old is in his third season with New England and finally looks comfortable within the offense. He has caught quarterback Tom Brady's eye near the end zone with three touchdowns already this season, and Gordon's absence could make him a must-start fantasy player.

Fans should also keep an eye on Jakobi Meyers, who is a big target (6'2", 200 lbs) who can fill Gordon's shoes and definitely help in the red zone. Don't put him in your lineup, but he could be worth a roster spot in deeper leagues to see how his role progresses.

With Brady under center, the Patriots passing attack shouldn't slow down one bit, and targets should be plentiful.

Still can't figure out your fantasy football lineup for the week? Check out Your Fantasy Fire Drill with Matt Camp, where he answers your questions live. Submit your questions and and tune in every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET, only on the B/R app.