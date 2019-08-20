Jets Rumors: LB Stephone Anthony Agrees to Contract After 2 Years with Dolphins

Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The New York Jets are set to sign linebacker Stephone Anthony, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins playing for now-Jets head coach Adam Gase. He also played for the New Orleans Saints for two seasons with linebackers coach Joe Vitt, who now has the same role with the Jets.

