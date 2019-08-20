Jets Rumors: LB Stephone Anthony Agrees to Contract After 2 Years with Dolphins

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 21, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 9: Stephone Anthony #44 of the Miami Dolphins signals the fans as they walk to the locker room due to a lightning delay during second quarter action against the Tennessee Titans during an NFL game on September 9, 2018 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins defeated the Titans 27-20. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The New York Jets are set to sign linebacker Stephone Anthony, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins playing for now-Jets head coach Adam Gase. He also played for the New Orleans Saints for two seasons with linebackers coach Joe Vitt, who now has the same role with the Jets. 

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

