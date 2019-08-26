SEC Power Rankings: Ranking Every SEC Team

0 of 14

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

A familiar refrain in the SEC these days is that it's Alabama and Georgia and everybody else. But is that the way it is this year?

Well, yes and no.

Safe money rests on the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs—the past two SEC champions—meeting in Atlanta again with the winner being anybody's guess. But the league has plenty of other teams who could skip a stone into the spokes of the apple cart.

The LSU Tigers are loaded with Ed Orgeron-recruited players and finally have a quarterback upon whom they can depend. Texas A&M spent good money on Jimbo Fisher and is seeing early returns.

Over in the East, Dan Mullen's resurgent first year in Gainesville has the Gators excited, and Missouri winning the sweepstakes to lure former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant to Columbia for a year should keep it on the cusp of the conversation.

Auburn, South Carolina, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others have reason to be excited after a mixed bag in 2018.

This time of year, you roll with the safe picks and see where the rest shake out. So, let's take a look at the conference power rankings after Florida's Week 0 opener and just before the rest of the conference kicks off.