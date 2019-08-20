WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 20

4 of 7

Before the match between Buddy Murphy and Daniel Bryan, the latter vowed not only to expose the Aussie as a liar but that he has been involved in the attempts on Roman Reigns' health from the beginning.

Murphy answered with a big knee to the face at the sound of the bell that nearly scored him an upset. Bryan settled things down, though, and unloaded with a series of kicks.

The former cruiserweight champion wiped Bryan out at ringside with a top con hilo heading into the break.

Murphy continued his attack after the commercial, delivering a Meteora for a close two-count. He ate a big boot to the face on a charge into the corner and Bryan applied the LeBell Lock. Murphy fought, squirmed and tried to escape as Bryan clawed at his face.

The former WWE champion stretched Murphy, tweaking his limbs as he transitioned from submission to submission.

Resilient, Murphy finally made it to the bottom rope, forcing the break.

A defiant, ruthless Bryan unloaded with more kicks, telling his opponent to stay down while the crowd chanted "let's go Murphy!" Bryan dropped him with a side suplex from the top rope and followed up with a running dropkick in the corner.

Murphy fought back, delivered a running powerbomb out of the corner and earned a near-fall of his own.

The Superstars exchanged strikes and countered each other's attempts at knockout blows. Murphy blasted Bryan with a knee and dropped him with a brainbuster and the crowd again came alive.

Late in the match, Murphy evaded interference from Rowan, blasted Bryan with a knee to the face and finished him off with Murphy's Law for the biggest victory of his career.

Result

Murphy defeated Bryan

Grade

A+

Analysis

In consecutive weeks, Murphy has delivered performances against two of the biggest stars in the company that have won over the audience simply because they appreciate the efforts he has put in. To the credit of Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns, they sold like crazy and put over his offense to the extent that fans believed Murphy could actually win the match.

Now, a push that was never intended is paying off.

Murphy has long been one of the most talented performers on the roster for a long time but his work has been hidden over on 205 Live, where only the most ardent of fans tune in on WWE Network to watch.

After a nonexistent start to his SmackDown Live career, he has found a spark of life in the form of a sustained push that sees him at the heart of one of the biggest stories in the company. Kudos to him, to his dance partners and to WWE Creative for not abandoning him when it would have been easy to.