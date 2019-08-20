Report: Toxic Soil Levels at Proposed Stadium Site for David Beckham's MLS Team

Eric Espada/Getty Images

An environmental analysis has found the proposed site for David Beckham's Major League Soccer franchise in Miami contains toxic and illegal levels of soil.

As Joey Flechas of the Miami Herald reported, an assessment at the Melreese golf course has found that "arsenic contamination levels" have reached twice the allowed limit.

"A report by a consultant paints an ugly picture of what lies beneath the golf course—and in some spots, the contamination is right near the surface, as shallow as a half-foot deep," Flechas wrote. "Nearly the entire site is sullied by ash from an old municipal incinerator that was shut down decades ago."

A consultant's report quoted by Flechas noted that assessors have encountered tile, metal and glass mixed fine-grained sands, wood fragments and concrete on the plot of land. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez reportedly received a briefing on the report Monday.

World Soccer Talk noted that the findings represent a potentially significant setback for the football club:

Chris Wittyngham of TUDN commented on what appears to be a currently serious issue for the area:

The 131-acre site has been earmarked to be the future home of Inter Miami, as well as a mall and offices.

Suarez said the findings represent "great concerns."

Per the Associated Press (h/t the Guardian), Commission Chairman Ken Russell said "this is the largest contaminated park in the city’s portfolio."

According to Flechas, environmental firm EE&G also found the amounts of barium and lead exceeded regulations. The cost to sterilise the site reportedly may be in the region of $50 million.

Beckham confirmed last September that his much-anticipated franchise would be called Club Internacional de Futbol Miami. The club will enter MLS in the 2020 season.