Conor McGregor Congratulates Nate Diaz on UFC 241 Win, Talks Trilogy Fight

Conor McGregor congratulated Nate Diaz for his UFC 241 victory over Anthony Pettis on Saturday and expressed interest in a third meeting with his welterweight rival.

McGregor posted the message Tuesday on Instagram to coincide with the third anniversary of his fight against Diaz at UFC 202 in August 2016:

"Congrats on the win this weekend Nate, it was motivating to see it for my own comeback. I don't blame you not mentioning me for the trilogy bout post-fight, you know what I'm like when I get going. Vicious.

"I loved the Round 3 style from Round 1 that you implemented. It's what I was hoping you would implement for this bout and was glad to see you do it. I'll be prepared for it when we go again. If we go again. If not, respect always. A war for the ages."

Diaz's unanimous-decision triumph against Pettis marked his first fight since the loss to McGregor. That was a rematch of their UFC 196 clash in March 2016 that saw Diaz end the Irish superstar's 15-fight winning streak that stretched over five years.

The 34-year-old American was noncommittal about a third matchup with McGregor after his win.

"If that's something that works into the schedule," Diaz told reporters. "I'm going to fight the baddest dudes, the biggest, baddest shows that people want to see. That's what I want to see, that's what I want to do, so it's up to everybody that's involved in that. If they want it, they're going to call me and tell me they want it."

Whether McGregor fights again soon is in question. McGregor is currently under investigation by authorities in his native Ireland "after a woman accused him of sexual assault in December," per The New York Times, and video emerged August 15 of McGregor punching a man at a bar in Dublin on April 6 after the man reportedly refused to drink the UFC fighter's whiskey (via TMZ).

McGregor hasn't stepped in the Octagon since an October 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in a UFC Lightweight Championship fight.