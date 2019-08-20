Mohamed Salah Says VAR Means 'More Penalties for Me; You Will See That'

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah says he thinks he will win more penalties following the introduction of video assistant referees into the Premier League for the 2019-20 season.

The Egypt international was asked by CNN's Becky Anderson and James Masters what impact he expected from the technology and replied: "More penalties for me; you will see that."

Salah also went on to explain why he does not like VAR in his interview with Anderson, as shared by CNN International:

The Liverpool star needs little assistance when it comes to scoring goals in the top flight.

He scored 32 in 36 appearances in his first season with Liverpool, racked up a further 22 last time out and is already off the mark in the current campaign:

The 27-year-old's trickery and desire to run at defenders with the ball make him a fearsome attacker who also contributes plenty of penalties. Opta noted his record last season in the top flight:

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was forced to defend Salah from accusations of diving last season. The German spoke about his forward after he won a penalty against Arsenal in December, per Chris Bascombe at the Daily Telegraph.

"Do we need blood for a proper penalty? I think no. In that moment, if you don't touch Mo and he makes the next step and shoots—and we know he' s pretty good at that—these are the situations. I have no clue about what happened around it, but the referee was really close to it. We don't have divers, and that was not a dive."

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock also criticised the Egyptian in April:

The introduction of VAR should help match officials correctly identify penalties and reduce controversy surrounding such incidents. However, the technology has already attracted complaints despite the Premier League season being only two weeks old.