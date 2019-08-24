Ranking the 20 Greatest Moments in WWE SmackDown History on 20th Anniversary

20 of 20

The September 11 terrorist attacks shook America to its core and, for the first time in a generation, left its citizens afraid of what the future held.

WWE was originally slated to tape an episode of SmackDown that night in Houston but upon hearing of the attacks, and for the sake of security, the event was postponed. After much consideration, and meetings with government both local and national, Vince McMahon and his company held the first major public gathering of any kind two days later.

Michael Hayes, in a 2011 WWE.com piece titled "The Oral History of the First SmackDown After 9/11," recalled, "I think Vince made the decision later that Tuesday night. He got with Lee Brown, who was the mayor of Houston at the time. It was a huge decision for Vince — a lot of responsibility on that."

Bill DeMott echoed that sentiment in the same article. "I can’t speak for the McMahons, but I think it was a hard decision to look their people in the eyes and say, “We’re staying, and we’re gonna do what we came here to do.” And I don’t think anybody thought, “These guys are out of their minds.” If anybody can take the country’s mind off of what’s going on, it’s us. As a collective decision, it was awesome."

Emanating live from the Compaq Center, the show featured a heartfelt rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by a tearful Lilian Garcia, matches with little consequence to ongoing storylines and a general sense of normalcy in the face of uncertainty.

It is an event that, more than anything, will be remembered for an emotional and defiant speech by McMahon himself.

For wrestling fans, it was akin to their wrestling father taking them under his wing and telling them everything was going to be ok.

And for one night, it was.

Never before and never since has SmackDown been more culturally relevant than it was on that night, making the September 13, 2001 episode one of the greatest presentations in WWE history.