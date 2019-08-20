Marcus Rashford: Manchester United 'Know We've Improved' Despite Wolves Draw

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford has said Manchester United's performance against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Monday is proof the Red Devils have improved despite the 1-1 scoreline.

Anthony Martial completed a fine move in the 27th minute before Ruben Neves equalised with a beautiful strike 10 minutes after the break:

In the 68th minute, Paul Pogba saw a penalty saved by Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio, and United had to settle for a point.

Per ManUtd.com's Sam Carney, Rashford acknowledged it was a disappointing result, but he said the performance marked a big improvement on the team's visits to Molineux in 2018-19, when they lost 2-1 in both the Premier League and FA Cup:

"We still have things to work on, but it was a decent performance. But yeah, [we were] unlucky to come away with a point. It feels like we've lost the game. I've compared it to last time we were here and it's a million miles off that performance. We know that we've improved individually and as a team. The result is disheartening but we brush ourselves down and go again."

United failed to beat Wolves once in three meetings last season. They were held to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League at Old Trafford last September when Jose Mourinho was still in charge.

The Red Devils lost twice to Nuno Espirito Santo's side in a 17-day span in March and April as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's superb opening 10 weeks in charge devolved into a shambolic end to the season.

Much of the post-match reaction after Monday's draw focussed on the fact that Pogba took the penalty rather than Rashford, who scored from the spot in the team's 4-0 demolition of Chelsea. But there were definite positives from the match.

Martial's goal came from an excellent move that began deep in defence.

Meanwhile, the team overall boasted plenty of the pace and dynamism that has defined the best United sides of the past, which has been lacking in recent campaigns:

A victory against Wolves would have seen United move level with Arsenal and Liverpool as the only sides boasting a perfect record from their opening two games of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

United will look to bounce back when they face Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

In the corresponding fixture last season in November before Solskjaer's appointment as caretaker manager the following month, the Eagles managed to claim a 0-0 draw, so United will be looking to earn a comfortable win this time around to provide further proof of the side's improvement.