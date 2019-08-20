Marcelo Says Real Madrid Don't Need More Signings: 'We Have a Good Team'

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Marcelo has said Real Madrid don't need any more signings and "can win everything" in the 2019-20 season.

The Madrid giants spent big at the start of the transfer window, shelling out over £270 million on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo.

They still have until September 2 to add to their squad, and the likes of Paul Pogba, Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and Neymar continue to be linked with moves to the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, when asked if Real need more additions to succeed in 2019-20, Marcelo said, per Bild (h/t Marca):

"No, we have a good team. It'll be difficult, but if we each focus on our tasks then we can win everything. I have been taught to compete for all titles ever since I arrived at Real Madrid. It won't be any different this year and we'll fight for the league, the Champions League and the Copa del Rey."

Real endured a poor campaign by their high standards in 2018-19.

They came a distant third to Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in La Liga and fell short in both the UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari both paid for Real's poor form with their jobs, and in March Zinedine Zidane was reappointed just 10 months after leaving the Spanish giants.

Zidane's record during his first spell in charge at Real was remarkable:

Crucially, though, he had Cristiano Ronaldo to call on during that time.

The Portuguese superstar's absence was keenly felt last term following his summer move to Juventus as Real managed to score just 63 goals in the league, their worst return since the 1999-00 season.

Much of their business this summer has been aimed at filling the hole left by Ronaldo.

And Los Blancos made an ideal start to the new La Liga campaign on Saturday as they won 3-1 on a tricky away trip to Celta Vigo.