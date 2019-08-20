Look: Jon Jones Responds to Kurt Angle Revealing Brock Lesnar Wants a Fight

John Locher/Associated Press

Brock Lesnar would be no match for Jon "Bones" Jones in the Octagon, at least in the latter's eyes.

Former WWE champion Kurt Angle appeared on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and said such a matchup is exactly what could bring Lesnar back to UFC. "I know he said that he's retired... the one fight he wants, and I don't know if it's ever going to happen, but he wants to go up against Jon Jones."

Jones, 32, had something to say about that, calling the 42-year-old Lesnar too slow and suggesting the fight would be a blowout:

Jones also responded on Instagram: "He knows that's what his friends want to hear, but he doesn't really want this fight. Trust me."

Lesnar is still active in WWE and just made an appearance at SummerSlam on Aug. 11. Seth Rollins defeated him in a continuation of their rivalry, using his speed to overwhelm the former NFL player.

There is little question Jones would have a speed and athleticism advantage in a hypothetical showdown with Lesnar, although the latter could counter with a strength advantage. It would be a headline event that would surely sell plenty of pay-per-views.

Still, MMA Junkie's Blue Corner pointed out Lesnar has fought in the UFC just once in the past eight years.

For as strong as Lesnar is, overcoming the age, speed and recent experience advantage Jones would enjoy would be a tall ask.