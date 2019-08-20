WWE Would Be Making a Huge Mistake Moving NXT from the Network to Cable

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown is scheduled to debut on Fox on October 4, but a different story has been making the rounds lately about another possible move for a WWE show.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, NXT is set to move to USA Network on September 18 with a two-hour format, which will put it head to head with AEW's weekly TV show debuting the same night.

This story has gained a lot of traction and multiple people in the industry have reacted to the rumor on Twitter.

The announcement was expected to come on Monday's Raw but WWE never mentioned it once. Other than a brief commercial for NXT on WWE Network and a cameo from The Street Profits, the yellow brand was absent from Raw. Meltzer posted the following tweet to back up his original report.

Even if the announcement happens later and this is all true, this could be a huge mistake on WWE's part. The urge to compete with AEW should not overrule what is best for the brand and the Superstars on the NXT roster.

Let's look at a few reasons why the developmental brand should remain on WWE Network.

Influence From Network Executives

While WWE controls its content, USA Network executives have more say in what happens on their television channel than some people may realize.

If ratings falter, the network can step in and ask WWE to do certain things to correct its course, or in some cases, execs might ask WWE to change something to make it more appealing to the mainstream audience.

NXT is currently Triple H's baby. Vince McMahon still controls WWE but he has allowed The Game to oversee the developmental system for several years, and many fans feel like he has done a great job.

If NXT moves to USA, Triple H and the team of writers working on the show will no longer be the only people with a major say in what happens. In fact, it might lead to McMahon getting more involved with the brand since ratings will actually matter.

NXT is special because it exists outside of the cable television system. WWE can do whatever it wants on its own streaming service, which includes experimenting with ideas it might want to use on the main roster. Once the yellow brand moves to USA, it essentially becomes part of the main roster, which is a completely different issue.

Too Much Pressure on Developmental Talents

The whole point of NXT is to serve as a training ground for talents WWE might want to use on Raw and SmackDown in the future. The Performance Center is where they learn the basics and NXT is where they put everything together.

People like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn were already veterans so they only worked in the developmental system to get acclimated to the WWE style of doing things.

Other talents like Bianca Belair, Kacy Catanzaro and Velveteen Dream are still in the early phase of their careers and NXT is supposed to be where they get to improve and learn before going to the big leagues.

WWE may come up with a new developmental show to replace the yellow brand, but if some of these rookies are expected to carry a weekly show on a major network, they won't be given the proper room to grow.

Too Much Content for Casual Fans

If NXT moves to a two-hour format, WWE will be airing seven hours of television every week in addition to all fo the content being made exclusively for WWE Network like 205 Live.

Ever for hardcore fans, this may be too much to handle. For casual fans, asking them to devote an additional two hours of their time every week might turn some people off altogether.

Raw going to three hours back in 2012 had a negative impact on the show and it has struggled to find a way to keep fans interested throughout the entire show. Imagine how hard it would be with another brand to worry about.

Losing What Makes NXT Special

The yellow brand is different from Raw and SmackDown in many ways, and for some fans, that is the best part about it.

The shows are held in a small studio at Full Sail University instead of a different arena each week. This gives each episode a more intimate feel than the main roster programs.

NXT almost feels like an indy promotion, especially when you look at the style of wrestling at TakeOver events when compared to WWE pay-per-views.

Every single TakeOver has been phenomenal because the men and women of NXT hold nothing back. If they are working a tougher schedule with a two-hour weekly TV show, everything is going to change.

The expanded time would also lead to more talents being overexposed. As stated earlier, network execs are going to want the biggest stars in NXT to appear as often as possible to keep viewers tuning in.

The current format does not rely on ratings because WWE is worried about the overall subscriber count for the WWE Network more than it worries about how many people watch each episode of NXT.

Superstars often go weeks at a time without making an appearance because there is only one hour of time every week, so we never have a chance to get tired of anyone.

Logistical Issues

Let's say NXT continues to be filmed at Full Sail instead of taking place in a different city each week. How does this affect talent schedules if the show is expected to air live on Wednesdays?

The way WWE does things now is more akin to the way things used to be. A few episodes are filmed at a time and aired over the course of three or four weeks. This way, NXT Superstars only have to film once or twice each month.

This allows WWE to do live event tours with the roster and it the stars get more time to work on their craft at the Performance Center.

The NXT fanbase is as dedicated as they come so filling the studio every week wouldn't be difficult, but if WWE plans on having the roster tour for the new weekly show, it might have trouble filling a bigger arena every week with talent most casual fans don't recognize.

WWE has enough to worry about without changing the way its developmental system works just to compete with AEW.

What do you think? Should NXT compete with AEW by going to two hours on USA Network?