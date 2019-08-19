Report: Drew Lock's X-Ray Results on Hand Injury Come Back Negative

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock suffered a right hand injury Monday, but X-rays came back negative, according to Mike Klis of 9News.

The rookie appeared to suffer the injury on a sack in the third quarter of a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers:

He remained in the game for another play but headed to the locker room when the drive ended with a punt.

Lock finished the game 7-of-12 for 40 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions in three series. He added 11 yards on two scrambles. He also led two field-goal drives of at least 11 plays before exiting.

For the first time in three preseason games, he entered before fellow backup quarterback Kevin Hogan. This could indicate movement up the depth chart to the No. 2 spot behind Joe Flacco.

Lock will hope the injury doesn't set him back as he tries to earn some much-needed reps to reach his potential.

Lock has a chance to become the Broncos' franchise quarterback after he was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft. The Missouri product had 12,193 passing yards and 99 touchdowns during his collegiate career.

Flacco is entrenched in the starting role after coming over in an offseason trade with the Baltimore Ravens, but the rookie should get his opportunity before too long.