Daniel Cormier Apologizes for UFC 241 Loss, Says He Will Decide on His Future

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier took to social media Monday to apologize to fans after suffering a knockout loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 on Saturday at the Honda Center:

Miocic used the fourth-round TKO to win back the UFC heavyweight championship after losing it to Cormier in July 2018. Meanwhile, the loss caused the 40-year-old Cormier to re-examine his future in the sport.

"This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away," he wrote on Instagram.

Losing isn't a familiar feeling for Cormier, who entered last weekend with a 22-1 career record. He suffered two losses to Jon Jones, although one was overturned after a failed drug test by Bones.

Still, his legacy is secure after roughly 10 years of dominance that included winning the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles with a handful of defenses of each belt. He has impressive wins over champion fighters like Anderson Silva, Miocic, Frank Mir and others.

He didn't have a lot more to prove in the Octagon, although he did say Saturday he'd be willing to set up a third fight against Miocic.

"It would essentially be a matter of me wanting to go back and right the wrong of this fight tonight," Cormier said (h/t Brent Bookhouse of CBS Sports). "That would be the only thing that would make me come back to fight, I guess."

With the veterans splitting their first two bouts in dramatic fashion, fans would likely be intrigued by a rubber match. However, it's clear Cormier will take some time before deciding on his next move.