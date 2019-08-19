Daniel Cormier Apologizes for UFC 241 Loss, Says He Will Decide on His Future

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 17: Daniel Cormier kicks Stipe Miocic in the first round during their UFC Heavyweight Title Bout at UFC 241 at Honda Center on August 17, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Daniel Cormier took to social media Monday to apologize to fans after suffering a knockout loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241 on Saturday at the Honda Center:

Miocic used the fourth-round TKO to win back the UFC heavyweight championship after losing it to Cormier in July 2018. Meanwhile, the loss caused the 40-year-old Cormier to re-examine his future in the sport.

"This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away," he wrote on Instagram.

Losing isn't a familiar feeling for Cormier, who entered last weekend with a 22-1 career record. He suffered two losses to Jon Jones, although one was overturned after a failed drug test by Bones.

Still, his legacy is secure after roughly 10 years of dominance that included winning the light heavyweight and heavyweight titles with a handful of defenses of each belt. He has impressive wins over champion fighters like Anderson Silva, Miocic, Frank Mir and others.

He didn't have a lot more to prove in the Octagon, although he did say Saturday he'd be willing to set up a third fight against Miocic.

"It would essentially be a matter of me wanting to go back and right the wrong of this fight tonight," Cormier said (h/t Brent Bookhouse of CBS Sports). "That would be the only thing that would make me come back to fight, I guess."

With the veterans splitting their first two bouts in dramatic fashion, fans would likely be intrigued by a rubber match. However, it's clear Cormier will take some time before deciding on his next move.

