Juventus Confirm Manager Maurizio Sarri Diagnosed with Pneumonia

Juventus have confirmed manager Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia, and the tactician is reportedly likely to miss the club's Serie A opener against Parma on Saturday.

Sarri, 60, was said to have been suffering with flu, but a statement released on the official Juventus website said the Italian had contracted pneumonia:

"Maurizio Sarri, after having observed rest over the weekend, was at the JTC Continassa today where he coordinated the work of his staff. Unfortunately, he could not conduct the training on the field due to the persistence of his flu, which struck him over the course of last week.

"In the late afternoon, he underwent further tests that confirmed he has pneumonia, for which specific therapy has been prescribed. The coach has authorized the club to communicate his state of health."

Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror wrote it was unlikely he'd be at the Juve touchline for their visit to Parma.

The report included quotes from Sarri, who recently said he currently smokes around 60 cigarettes per day: “It’s 60 a day, probably a few too many. I don’t particularly feel the need to smoke during games, but straight afterwards it really is necessary. I had back problems tormenting me for weeks, but I feel much better now.”

