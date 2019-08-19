Juventus Confirm Manager Maurizio Sarri Diagnosed with Pneumonia

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

NANJING, CHINA - JULY 24: Maurizio Sarri head coach of Juventus reacts during the International Champions Cup match between Juventus and FC Internazionale at the Nanjing Olympic Center Stadium on July 24, 2019 in Nanjing, China. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images)
Yifan Ding/Getty Images

Juventus have confirmed manager Maurizio Sarri has been diagnosed with pneumonia, and the tactician is reportedly likely to miss the club's Serie A opener against Parma on Saturday.

Sarri, 60, was said to have been suffering with flu, but a statement released on the official Juventus website said the Italian had contracted pneumonia:

"Maurizio Sarri, after having observed rest over the weekend, was at the JTC Continassa today where he coordinated the work of his staff. Unfortunately, he could not conduct the training on the field due to the persistence of his flu, which struck him over the course of last week.

"In the late afternoon, he underwent further tests that confirmed he has pneumonia, for which specific therapy has been prescribed. The coach has authorized the club to communicate his state of health."

Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror wrote it was unlikely he'd be at the Juve touchline for their visit to Parma.

The report included quotes from Sarri, who recently said he currently smokes around 60 cigarettes per day: “It’s 60 a day, probably a few too many. I don’t particularly feel the need to smoke during games, but straight afterwards it really is necessary. I had back problems tormenting me for weeks, but I feel much better now.” 

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Former Santos President: I Blocked Neymar to Madrid in 2006

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Former Santos President: I Blocked Neymar to Madrid in 2006

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report

    Reports: Ribery to Sign for Fiorentina

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Reports: Ribery to Sign for Fiorentina

    Football-italia
    via Football-italia

    Ronaldo Paid $375K Settlement to Kathryn Mayorga in 2010

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ronaldo Paid $375K Settlement to Kathryn Mayorga in 2010

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Sarri Diagnosed with Pneumonia

    Juventus coach could miss first game of season

    Juventus logo
    Juventus

    Sarri Diagnosed with Pneumonia

    Juventus coach could miss first game of season

    via mirror