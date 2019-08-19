Luke Keeler Says UFC's Conor McGregor Agreed to Boxing Fight on the Phone

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Irish boxer Luke Keeler has said UFC star Conor McGregor has agreed to fight him.

Keeler called McGregor out on Twitter after video footage emerged from April of McGregor punching a man in a bar in Dublin.

After posting on social media, Keeler has said McGregor contacted him to complain about the call-out and agreed to a showdown, per IrishBoxing.com (h/t Will Griffee of the MailOnline):

"I don't want to get into it too much, but I know he wasn't happy about the call out. He is not happy. The fight community in Ireland is small enough and Crumlin isn't too far from Ballyfermot - and I heard he wasn't happy with the timing of it.

"He rang me and we had a few words. I told him the fight was there to be made and he was all for it. He agreed to fight over the phone."

