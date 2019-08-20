FIFA 20: Release Date, Best New Features and Cover

TF-Images/Getty Images

The 2019-20 football season is under way, and as usual, the start of a new campaign means a new edition of EA Sports' FIFA series is on the horizon.

FIFA 20 will be released on September 27, though players who have pre-ordered the Champions or Ultimate Editions of the game will be able to play from September 24.

Those players will also be treated to a cover of the game starring Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk or Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, respectively, while Eden Hazard will feature on the cover of the Standard Edition:

As with every new release in the series, FIFA 20 will include new gameplay features and modes to explore.

One of the biggest changes to the gameplay is the added emphasis placed on one-on-one situations. According to EA, a revamp of the positioning system will lead to more frequent one-on-one tussles across the pitch.

Attackers will be able to make use of the new Strafe Dribbling feature—which gives them more agile movement and more scope to beat an opponent with pace and trickery—while Controlled Tackling will give defenders more chance to successfully win back possession for their side.

New physics will also make movement and bounces of the ball more authentic and allow for strikers to produce a greater variety of shots.

As for set pieces, the system for free-kicks and penalties has been improved to give players greater control of the aim, position, power, spin and timing of their efforts on goal.

Meanwhile, FIFA Ultimate Team will return with the addition of House Rules:

As well as the House Rules that were present in Kick-Off mode in FIFA 19, four new house rules have been added, two of which are exclusive to FUT.

Those two are Max Chemistry and Swaps, with the latter seeing three of your players chosen at random and swapped with three of the opposition's players.

Mystery Ball—in which boosts are randomly added to an attacking team's attributes at every stoppage of play—and King of the Hill, in which winning possession in a random zone on the pitch can increase how much your next goal is worth, will be playable in FUT and Kick-Off.



One of the biggest new additions is the FIFA Street-inspired Volta mode:

In three-, four- or five-a-side matches, players can more easily make use of skills, flair shots and passes in customisable arenas and with rules of their choosing.

They can do so with real players or create male or female avatars to play with, featuring custom hairstyles, clothing options and tattoos.

Players will also have more customisation options in Career Mode:

Female managers can be created, and your coach will feature in more interactive press conferences and one-on-one conversations with players, in which their words will have an impact on their players' morale and performances.

With Dynamic Player Potential, managers will also have more control over the heights their young players can reach.

The Career Mode has been a staple in FIFA for years, but it has been somewhat neglected of late amid the rise of FUT.

Fans of the mode will need to wait until September 27 to discover if the additions in FIFA 20 are significant enough to breathe new life into it, though.