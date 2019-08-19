Thomas Tuchel Says Neymar Won't Leave PSG 'Without Recruitment' of Replacement

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel said Neymar will not be allowed to leave the club this summer without a replacement being brought in.

Tuchel addressed the speculation over the Brazilian's future after PSG slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Rennes in Ligue 1 on Sunday in his absence.

Per Goal's Daniel Lewis, the coach said: "He will not leave without recruitment, it is not possible. It's clear—if he stays, we will have a player who will help us win.

Angel Di Maria started in the front three alongside Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani.

Cavani capitalised on a mistake from Damien Da Silva to give PSG the lead in the 36th minute, but after going in front, the Parisians were only able to muster one more shot on target.

M'Baye Niang equalised immediately before half-time, and Romain Del Castillo put Rennes ahead early in the second half.

PSG have struggled away from home without Neymar in the side:

The forward has spent the summer recovering from an ankle injury suffered in June that kept him out of the Copa America.

Tuchel spoke to Canal+ (h/t Lewis) to explain Neymar's absence on Sunday, and he does not think the situation will be resolved in the coming days:

"I always say the same thing, the transfer window is open even more than 10 days and you think it will be settled tomorrow or the day after tomorrow?

"What I think is not important. Today my player cannot play because he has not done any training like the others. This is the situation, and nothing has changed."

AS' Robbie Dunne discussed a potential return to former club Barcelona, with whom he has been heavily linked:

Neymar has racked up 51 goals and 29 assists in 59 games for PSG, so even with Mbappe and Cavani in the squad, it's to be expected the club would want a replacement for him.

Rafael Hernandez of Barca fansite Grup 14 suggested a solution that could work for both clubs:

At the age of 19, Ousmane Dembele contributed 10 goals and 21 assists in a single season under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.

The Frenchman has potential in abundance, but he hasn't quite kicked on as expected in his two seasons at the Camp Nou amid injuries and concerns over his attitude.

Tuchel knows how to get the best out of him, though, and he can be a decisive match-winner, so he could be a shrewd choice to replace Neymar.