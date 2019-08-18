Team Nikki and Brie Bella Wins 'Celebrity Family Feud' WWE vs. MMA Battle

Scott Polacek
August 19, 2019

WWE has bragging rights over mixed martial arts for at least a night.

Sunday's episode of Celebrity Family Feud with host Steve Harvey pitted a team of fighters on Team MMA against Team Nikki and Brie Bella.

The MMA team featured UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture, as well as Ryan Bader, Ilima-Lei Macfarlane and Tyron Woodley. The Bella twins were joined by brother JJ Garcia, mother Kathy Laurinaitis and sister-in-law Lauren Garcia, who all star alongside them on the reality show Total Bellas.

Team Bella played on behalf of The V Foundation and Connor's Cure, while Team MMA played for the Andy Vargas Foundation, per Nolan King of MMA Junkie's Blue Corner.

The Bella twins wasted little time proving they were in sync in the first round, which asked contestants to name something a woman would have at a party celebrating her finalized divorce. Nikki named the No. 1 answer with "strippers," and Brie followed with the No. 2 answer, "alcohol."

Team MMA got up from the mat with a victory in the second round when Liddell said "hot" and Woodley said "spicy" as the top two answers when asked to name the way someone likes their men and chili.

It was all Bellas from there, as the WWE superstars stole the third round by answering "couch" to name something one bounces on for fun.

They also won the fourth round thanks to Laurinaitis. She landed the top answer by saying "bees" when asked to name an insect that swarms and then delivered in the clutch when the game came back around to her with one strike and one answer remaining. Her "mosquitos" pick won the game, although the team was met with heartbreak when Nikki and JJ came 10 points short in fast money.

