Jets HC Adam Gase Confirms Le'Veon Bell Won't Play in Preseason

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2019

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell participates in a practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell won't play in a game for the New York Jets until the start of the regular season.

Head coach Adam Gase confirmed Sunday that the running back will miss the entire preseason, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Bell missed all of last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a contract dispute and has already sat out the first two preseason games as a member of the Jets.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Adam Gase says he regrets leaving Avery Williamson in against Falcons

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Adam Gase says he regrets leaving Avery Williamson in against Falcons

    Tyler Calvaruso
    via Jets Wire

    Kelechi Osemele Among Many Sidelined for Jets Scrimmage

    New York Jets logo
    New York Jets

    Kelechi Osemele Among Many Sidelined for Jets Scrimmage

    Spencer Aber
    via Jets Wire

    Saints Seal Win with INT 😎

    Colton Jumper closed the comeback win for NOLA

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints Seal Win with INT 😎

    Colton Jumper closed the comeback win for NOLA

    saints
    via Twitter

    Saints' AJ Klein Picks Off Tyrod Taylor 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Saints' AJ Klein Picks Off Tyrod Taylor 🎥

    nfl
    via Twitter