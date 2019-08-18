Jets HC Adam Gase Confirms Le'Veon Bell Won't Play in Preseason

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Le'Veon Bell won't play in a game for the New York Jets until the start of the regular season.

Head coach Adam Gase confirmed Sunday that the running back will miss the entire preseason, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Bell missed all of last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers because of a contract dispute and has already sat out the first two preseason games as a member of the Jets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.