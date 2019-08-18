Patriots Rumors: Dontrelle Inman Released After Josh Gordon's Reinstatement

James Kenney/Associated Press

Veteran receiver Dontrelle Inman requested a release from the New England Patriots on Sunday and it was granted, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.

The move comes on the heels of Josh Gordon being reinstated by the NFL after previously being suspended indefinitely.

Inman signed with New England in May to provide some additional depth to a team with a lot of question marks at receiver, but Gordon's return would have taken away one more roster spot and significant playing time even if he made the team.

His future with the Patriots was already in doubt, especially after totaling just one catch for 17 yards in the Week 2 preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. He had two catches for 23 yards in Week 1.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic also noted the receiver "hasn't exactly distinguished himself in the offseason or camp."

Julian Edelman, Phillip Dorsett and Gordon are likely well ahead of him on the depth chart, while rookie N'Keal Harry is a lock to make the roster. Jakobi Meyers has also played well in the preseason, giving New England other options after Sunday's transaction.

This move provides Inman a chance to find another team before the start of the regular season.

He has showed he can make an impact in the right offense, totaling 810 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 2016 with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was up and down the past two years with the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, but he should at least get another opportunity for a receiver-needed team.