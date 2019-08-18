Redskins' Jay Gruden: 'We Don't Know' When Colt McCoy Will Return from Injury

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Colt McCoy still has not played in the preseason, and the Washington Redskins apparently aren't sure when he will make his 2019 debut.

"Oh, man, it might not be the end of camp; it might be two or three weeks into the season," head coach Jay Gruden said Sunday, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. "We don't know yet."

McCoy suffered a broken leg last season in just his second start of the year after replacing Alex Smith, an injury that has needed three different procedures to heal. His latest surgery took place in April, and he has been working his way back to the field.

Despite his missed time, he remained in the thick of the competition to be the starting quarterback in Week 1.

Gruden said earlier this month that McCoy and Case Keenum were in the lead with rookie Dwayne Haskins hoping to make up ground, per Albert Breer of The MMQB. The plan was to make a decision by the end of the third preseason game.

With McCoy not appearing close to a return, Schefter now reports Keenum is "tracking" to be the opening starter.

Keenum started the team's Week 2 preseason battle against the Cincinnati Bengals, leading three drives that resulted in two punts and a missed field goal. Haskins performed well in his second career appearance, finishing 7-of-14 for 114 yards and a touchdown.

His production and growth could make it difficult for McCoy to make up ground on the depth chart when he is healthy again. That's a bit of a disappointment considering the limited chances the veteran has received in his career.

The 32-year-old had an up-and-down first two years with the Cleveland Browns before primarily becoming a backup, only seeing four starts from 2012 to '17. Smith's injury last season thrust McCoy back into the spotlight and he gave the team chances to win, but his injury ended his year prematurely.

The QB1 spot was up for grabs in 2019, but it seems the continued recovery will once again keep him from getting onto the field.