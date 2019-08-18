Frank Lampard Wants 'More Personality' from Chelsea After Leicester City Draw

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Sunday he wants "more personality" from his team after being held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues boss also told reporters that his players were tired from their exertions in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup defeat on penalties to Liverpool in Istanbul:

"We have to have more personality, we saw that in midweek, but today we didn't have that. I hate the tiredness excuse but it has to be a factor in the second half. I feel for the players on that.

"If that is a factor we can take that out of it by being better on the ball so we don't have to run as much. There's game management. We have to be tougher. There are some real lessons from today."

Lampard received a warm welcome from the Stamford Bridge faithful for his first home match in charge of the Blues:

However, Lampard could not oversee a first Premier League victory against the Foxes.

The result means the 41-year-old has matched an unwelcome record, as noted by Opta:

Chelsea started the game brightly and took the lead on seven minutes through Mason Mount. However, Leicester dominated the second half and scored a deserved equaliser through Wilfred Ndidi.

The Athletic's Liam Twomey explained why it is not the worst result for Chelsea:

Although Chelsea could not take all three points, there are positives for Lampard to take. His team played some of their best football this season in the first half before fading after the break.

The Chelsea boss will also have been boosted by the performance of 20-year-old Mount.

His goal on his home debut highlights the potential the exciting youngster possesses:

The Blues go on to face two newly-promoted sides in their next two fixtures. They travel to Norwich City on Saturday and then welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on August 31.