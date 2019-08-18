Frank Lampard Wants 'More Personality' from Chelsea After Leicester City Draw

Frank Lampard Wants 'More Personality' from Chelsea After Leicester City DrawAugust 18, 2019
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard said Sunday he wants "more personality" from his team after being held to a 1-1 Premier League draw by Leicester City at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues boss also told reporters that his players were tired from their exertions in Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup defeat on penalties to Liverpool in Istanbul:
"We have to have more personality, we saw that in midweek, but today we didn't have that. I hate the tiredness excuse but it has to be a factor in the second half. I feel for the players on that.
"If that is a factor we can take that out of it by being better on the ball so we don't have to run as much. There's game management. We have to be tougher. There are some real lessons from today."
Lampard received a warm welcome from the Stamford Bridge faithful for his first home match in charge of the Blues:
B/R Football @brfootball
No win, but a special welcome home to Stamford Bridge for Frank Lampard 💙 https://t.co/mz3uAzDIFT
However, Lampard could not oversee a first Premier League victory against the Foxes.
The result means the 41-year-old has matched an unwelcome record, as noted by Opta:
OptaJoe @OptaJoe
3 - Frank Lampard is the first Chelsea manager to fail to win any of his first three games in charge of the club since Rafael Benitez in the 2012-13 campaign. Introduction. https://t.co/8nZwwsL6Hq
Chelsea started the game brightly and took the lead on seven minutes through Mason Mount. However, Leicester dominated the second half and scored a deserved equaliser through Wilfred Ndidi.
The Athletic's Liam Twomey explained why it is not the worst result for Chelsea:
Liam Twomey @liam_twomey
Not the result Lampard wanted on his Stamford Bridge homecoming, but not the worst outcome for Chelsea at the end of a long week against a very good Leicester side. Cause for optimism, but also plenty to work on #cfc
Although Chelsea could not take all three points, there are positives for Lampard to take. His team played some of their best football this season in the first half before fading after the break.
The Chelsea boss will also have been boosted by the performance of 20-year-old Mount.
His goal on his home debut highlights the potential the exciting youngster possesses:
Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto
📊 Mason Mount’s contribution on his home PL debut for @ChelseaFC 62 touches, (including 4 in opp. box, most for Chelsea) 1 chance created 5 shots, 3 on target 1st PL goal, youngest scorer in PL for club since Ruben Loftus-Cheek in Apr 2016 https://t.co/wv4wq0Outc
The Blues go on to face two newly-promoted sides in their next two fixtures. They travel to Norwich City on Saturday and then welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on August 31.
