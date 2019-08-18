Xherdan Shaqiri Hints at Liverpool Exit, Says 'Nobody Likes to Sit on the Bench'

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Xherdan Shaqiri has hinted he could be ready to leave Liverpool in search of regular football after becoming frustrated with life on the bench.

The Switzerland international told Langenthaler Tagblatt that he wants to find a solution to his current situation at Anfield (h/t Rich Jones at the Sunday Mirror).

"I'm disappointed that I do not play anymore," he said. "Nobody likes to sit on the bench. It's clear that I want more time. I have to look at the situation and find a solution."

Shaqiri moved to Liverpool from Stoke City on a five-year deal in July 2018 and initially looked to be an astute signing by manager Jurgen Klopp.

He contributed seven goals for the Reds last season, including a brace in a 3-1 win over bitter rivals Manchester United:

However, the Swiss star fell out of favour towards the end of the season and ended the campaign with just 11 Premier League starts.

He did not feature in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League final victory over Tottenham Hotspur but said after the match he expected to stay at the club despite his lack of opportunities in an interview with Goal.

"The manager has many good options and has to decide who can play," he said. "I knew before my transfer that the competition here is very tough. I have a long-term contract, and I definitely will stay. It's a special moment for me standing here with the gold medal again."

Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, Shaqiri did not feature in Liverpool's first two Premier League matches of the new campaign and appears to have had a change of heart over his future.

Although the Premier League transfer window has closed, Shaqiri could still secure a move to a European club. The transfer window remains open in the top leagues in Spain, Italy, Germany and France.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool would be willing to allow Shaqiri to leave. The club did not bring in any attacking reinforcements over the summer and let Daniel Sturridge depart on the expiration of his contract.