Anthony Pettis May Need Surgery for Foot Injury After Nate Diaz Loss at UFC 241

Anthony Pettis could require surgery after he broke his foot in his defeat to Nate Diaz at UFC 241 on Saturday.
ESPN's Ariel Helwani relayed the information, along with a photo of the injury Pettis uploaded to Instagram:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Anthony Pettis broke his right foot in the first round of his loss to Nate Diaz last night, according his coach Duke Roufus. It might require surgery. They’ll know for sure when he goes back home to MKE. Pettis posted this photo of his foot afterwards. https://t.co/nAcQT7BRUT https://t.co/IVsJgbP8Xy
The 32-year-old lost via unanimous decision at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Despite suffering the injury in the first round, Showtime managed to go the distance with Diaz, who was appearing his first fight for three years.
The judges had Diaz as a clear winner, though, per Helwani:
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Official: Nathan Diaz def. Anthony Pettis via UD (30-27 x 2, 29-28). He’s back.
Marc Raimondi of the same outlet observed the 34-year-old's superiority after two rounds:
Marc Raimondi @marc_raimondi
I scored it 10-9 Diaz in the second and have it 20-18 for Diaz after two. Diaz’s clinch came against the cage is chewing Pettis up. Pettis has has moments — Diaz is bloody — but the combos, elbows and knees are compiling for Nate. #UFC241
He continued to dominate into the third round:
Watch #UFC241 live on BT Sport 1 HD @btsportufc
Nate Diaz is back ladies and gentlemen! 😍 Three years out? You couldn't tell. Incredible performance at #UFC241 to take the unanimous decision win! https://t.co/MNcmOKiYsp
Diaz is a superb fighter, and even after his three-year hiatus from the Octagon, keeping up with him after suffering such an injury would have been difficult.
Still, the defeat continues Pettis' record of failing to secure consecutive wins since he beat Gilbert Melendez in 2014 to follow up his win over Benson Henderson.
He then lost three fights in a row against Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez and Edson Barbosa.
Pettis stopped the rot with a win over Charles Oliveira and has since picked up victories against Jim Miller, Michael Chiesa and Stephen Thompson, but defeats to Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Diaz have broken them up.
He will look to get back to winning ways once he recovers from his injury, but that might not be for some time if he does need an operation.
