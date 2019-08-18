Anthony Pettis May Need Surgery for Foot Injury After Nate Diaz Loss at UFC 241

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Anthony Pettis could require surgery after he broke his foot in his defeat to Nate Diaz at UFC 241 on Saturday.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani relayed the information, along with a photo of the injury Pettis uploaded to Instagram:

The 32-year-old lost via unanimous decision at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Despite suffering the injury in the first round, Showtime managed to go the distance with Diaz, who was appearing his first fight for three years.

The judges had Diaz as a clear winner, though, per Helwani:

Marc Raimondi of the same outlet observed the 34-year-old's superiority after two rounds:

He continued to dominate into the third round:

Diaz is a superb fighter, and even after his three-year hiatus from the Octagon, keeping up with him after suffering such an injury would have been difficult.

Still, the defeat continues Pettis' record of failing to secure consecutive wins since he beat Gilbert Melendez in 2014 to follow up his win over Benson Henderson.

He then lost three fights in a row against Rafael dos Anjos, Eddie Alvarez and Edson Barbosa.

Pettis stopped the rot with a win over Charles Oliveira and has since picked up victories against Jim Miller, Michael Chiesa and Stephen Thompson, but defeats to Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson and Diaz have broken them up.

He will look to get back to winning ways once he recovers from his injury, but that might not be for some time if he does need an operation.