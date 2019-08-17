Look: Browns' Myles Garrett Wears 'Stranger Things' Visor Before Colts Game

Megan ArmstrongAnalyst IAugust 17, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH - AUGUST 8: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns stands on the field after the game against the Washington Redskins at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 8, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland defeated Washington 30-10. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Myles Garrett doesn't need help striking fear into his opponents' hearts.

That said, the Stranger Things visor the Cleveland Browns star defensive end sported during warmups ahead of his squad's Week 2 preseason matchup with the Indianapolis Colts Saturday afternoon is a fitting accessory:

Garrett posted a photo of himself wearing the Stranger Things visor to Instagram Friday and captioned it, "What doesn't kill you, simply makes you stranger." The 23-year-old Pro Bowler made a similar fashion statement during an open Browns' scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium on Aug. 3: 

The Browns didn't play Garrett against the Colts, but he recorded one tackle in the team's preseason opener against Washington on Aug. 8. 

Once Garrett does hit the field when the regular season starts on Sept. 8, he'll look to best his 13.5-sack mark from last season.

