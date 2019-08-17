Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exits vs. Mariners After Suffering Knee Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2019

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 14: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays runs to the dugout in the first inning during a MLB game against the Texas Rangers at Rogers Centre on August 14, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners with left knee discomfort and underwent further evaluation.

He was replaced by Brandon Drury in the top of the third inning.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Jake Arrieta to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Jake Arrieta to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    David Robertson Has Tommy John

    Phillies reliever expected to miss entire 2020 season after undergoing surgery on Thursday

    MLB logo
    MLB

    David Robertson Has Tommy John

    Phillies reliever expected to miss entire 2020 season after undergoing surgery on Thursday

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Mo: 'Time for Another Championship' for Yankees

    LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Mo: 'Time for Another Championship' for Yankees

    LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Yankees Are Better Off with 'Scrapheap Superstars'

    Tauchman and Urshela have outperformed Harper and Machado

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Yankees Are Better Off with 'Scrapheap Superstars'

    Tauchman and Urshela have outperformed Harper and Machado

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report