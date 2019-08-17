Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Exits vs. Mariners After Suffering Knee Injury

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Saturday's game against the Seattle Mariners with left knee discomfort and underwent further evaluation.

He was replaced by Brandon Drury in the top of the third inning.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

