Report: Amanda Nunes vs. Germaine de Randamie Title Fight Set for UFC 245

Amanda Nunes and Germaine de Randamie will square off for the bantamweight championship at UFC 245 on Dec. 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to Brett Okamoto of ESPN.

Nunes, who is also the champion of the 145-pound featherweight division, will have the opportunity to defend her title in the 135-pound weight class.

Nunes most recently defended her bantamweight title against Holly Holm at UFC 239 on July 6, her fourth title defense. She defeated Holm via TKO at the 4:10 mark of the first round.

The 31-year-old has won nine consecutive bouts to improve her record to 18-4-0.

Meanwhile, de Randamie (9-3) has won her last five fights. She most recently defeated Aspen Ladd at UFC Fight Night 155 via TKO in a bout that lasted just 16 seconds. The 35-year-old has also defeated Holm, winning via unanimous decision at UFC 208 in February 2017.

De Randamie has dropped just one fight in eight since June 2011, but her lone loss during that span came at the hands of Nunes via TKO at the 3:56 mark of the opening round at UFC Fight Night 31 in November 2013.

The Dutchwoman said on MMA Fighting's Eurobash podcast in July that it would be an "honor" to have a rematch against Nunes, noting that each fighter has evolved since their previous clash:

"I remember [she took me down]. That’s the fun thing; I'm not that fighter anymore and Amanda is not that fighter anymore too. I believe this is going to be a way different fight. I’m not that easy to takedown anymore, in that fight I was easy to take down, but now I'm not that easy to takedown. I know Amanda is a great champion and I know this would be a great matchup."

Now she will have the opportunity to avenge her last loss.