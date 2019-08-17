BIG3 League Basketball 2019 Results: Joe Johnson Sets Season Scoring Record

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The 2019 BIG3 regular season concludes this weekend, with every contest on the schedule potentially featuring playoff implications.

All 12 teams took the court Saturday, with the Ball Hogs as the only squad to have previously been eliminated from postseason contention. The Triplets and Power were the only ones to have secured postseason spots prior to Saturday, while nine teams started the day at either 4-3 or 3-4.

Below is a look at the latest action from the BIG3.

Week 9 Schedule/Results

Ball Hogs def. Bivouac, 50-48

Triplets def. Ghost Ballers, 51-38

3-Headed Monsters def. Power, 52-46

Killer 3's vs. Enemies, 4:30 p.m. ET

3's Company vs. Trilogy, 5:15 p.m. ET

Tri-State vs. Aliens, 6 p.m. ET

Standings

Triplets (7-1)*

Power (5-3)*

Killer 3's (4-3)

Trilogy (4-3)

Bivouac (4-4)

Ghost Ballers (4-4)

3-Headed Monsters (4-4)

Aliens (3-4)

3's Company (3-4)

Enemies (3-4)

Tri-State (3-4)

Ball Hogs (1-7)

Ball Hogs 50, Bivouac 48

A second-half rally helped the Ball Hogs rally to win their first game of the year, avoiding an imperfect season in the process.

After trailing by eight at the break, the Ball Hogs outscored Bivouac 31-21 in the second half.

Xavier Silas led the way for the Ball Hogs, recording 22 points and seven rebounds in the victory. Will McDonald added 17 points, and DeShawn Stevenson had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Will Bynum scored a team-high 18 points for Bivouac, with Josh Smith contributing 14 points. No other Bivouac reached double digits.

Triplets 51, Ghost Ballers 38

It was a historic day for seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson, as he led the Triplets to yet another victory to close out the regular season.

Johnson dropped a team-high 19 points, knocking down a trio of three-pointers. With that, he became the BIG3's all-time leading scorer in a single season.

Johnson was not the only one making plays, though. Sergerio Gipson provided 12 points in support, highlighted by the game-ending bucket:

The victory helped the Triplets (7-1) clinch the best record in the league.

Ricky Davis scored a game-high 20 points while grabbing six boards in a losing effort. Chris Johnson had 16 points and five rebounds for the Ghost Ballers as well.

3-Headed Monsters 52, Power 46

With their season on the line, the 3-Headed Monsters (4-4) upset Power (5-3) on Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Mario Chalmers came up big for the 3-Headed Monsters, leading the team with 19 points.

Reggie Evans nearly recorded a double-double, notching 12 points and eight rebounds in the victory.

On the other side, Corey Maggette piled up a game-high 20 points while grabbing seven boards for Power. Jeremy Pargo added 16 points for the defending champs.

With the loss, Power can finish no higher than second in the standings. However, they will have the opportunity to become the first back-to-back champs in BIG3 history as they are on their way to the postseason, albeit on a two-game losing streak.